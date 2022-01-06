4,910 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $180.23 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day moving average is $186.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.21.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

