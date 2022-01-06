$5.90 Million in Sales Expected for EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) will announce sales of $5.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 million and the highest is $6.37 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $20.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $54.69 million, with estimates ranging from $53.22 million to $57.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVgo.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Citigroup started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of EVgo stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03. EVgo has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $24.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the second quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $8,150,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

