$56.53 Million in Sales Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will post sales of $56.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $37.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $205.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $214.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $260.46 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of AMTX stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,746. The stock has a market cap of $380.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,811. 14.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,130,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

