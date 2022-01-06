$57.25 Million in Sales Expected for Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) to announce sales of $57.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full-year sales of $240.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $242.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $237.37 million, with estimates ranging from $228.19 million to $247.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million.

KORE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE KORE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 57,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,467. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15. Kore Group has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

