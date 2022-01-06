58,035 Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $202.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

