633 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $428.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.46. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $353.82 and a 12-month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

