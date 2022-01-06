6,387 Shares in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth $64,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth $108,000. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

NYSE PSXP opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.