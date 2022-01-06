6,500 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Novavax by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.51 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.61 and its 200-day moving average is $195.22.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $100,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $201,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,408 shares of company stock valued at $18,689,758. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.83.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

