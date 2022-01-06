7,278 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

NYSE PM opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

