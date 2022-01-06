$88.19 Million in Sales Expected for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) will announce $88.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the highest is $90.38 million. Charah Solutions reported sales of $65.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year sales of $287.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.80 million to $290.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $347.42 million, with estimates ranging from $340.40 million to $354.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charah Solutions.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 115.64% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Charah Solutions stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.33. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,273,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

