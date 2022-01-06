a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Down 9.8%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 6,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 323,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.
AKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
