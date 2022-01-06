a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Down 9.8%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 6,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 323,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

AKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.