AAR (NYSE:AIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AIR. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. AAR has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.80.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.