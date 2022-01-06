AAR (NYSE:AIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AIR. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.
AAR stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. AAR has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.80.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
