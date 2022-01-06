Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00005169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $148.08 million and approximately $39.01 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 68,311,307 coins and its circulating supply is 66,547,144 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

