Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Short Interest Up 26.0% in December

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 928,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.80.

Shares of ABMD opened at $338.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 104.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.51. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

