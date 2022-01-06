Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners cut Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of ATVI opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

