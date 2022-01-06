AdaptHealth Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AdaptHealth in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -100.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $53,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at $23,370,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after acquiring an additional 977,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 926,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 844,562 shares in the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

