Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO Sells $14,169.40 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $14,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $559.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.95.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,341,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 127.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

