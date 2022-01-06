Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $8.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADAP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 170,603 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,027,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 569,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

