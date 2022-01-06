Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.04. Adecoagro shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 1,127,467 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a market cap of $900.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $325.62 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

