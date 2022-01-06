Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $31.78 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,287.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,460.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,438.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

