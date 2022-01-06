Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Raised to GBX 2,900

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,850 ($38.40) to GBX 2,900 ($39.08) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($37.07) to GBX 3,061 ($41.25) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,245 ($43.73) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,734.50 ($36.85).

ADM stock opened at GBX 3,069 ($41.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,012.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,223.01. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,829 ($38.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($49.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The firm has a market cap of £9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

