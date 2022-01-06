AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

ADTH stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

