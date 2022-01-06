ADTRAN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,578 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 821% compared to the typical volume of 280 put options.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 539.00 and a beta of 1.33. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $15,246,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $14,800,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $6,906,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ADTRAN by 144.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 169,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 182.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 167,897 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

