Advantage Energy’s (AAV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.64.

TSE:AAV opened at C$7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.45. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$8.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.96.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.9026416 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

