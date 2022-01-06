Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,735 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

NYSE CRL opened at $335.32 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.48 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

