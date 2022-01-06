Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,569,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

NYSE JCI opened at $79.03 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

