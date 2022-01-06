Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 440 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,646 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $224.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.22. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $156.02 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

