Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT opened at $315.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $247.33 and a 1 year high of $327.81.

