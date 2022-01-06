Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,265 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,940 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 526.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

