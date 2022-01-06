Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,006,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.51. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

