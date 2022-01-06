AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2,608.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after acquiring an additional 144,427 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.3% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 146,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 13.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $96.87 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $338,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,847 shares of company stock valued at $17,698,438. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

