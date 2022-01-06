AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AECOM by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus lifted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock opened at $75.80 on Thursday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

