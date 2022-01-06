AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

