AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,269,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,756 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,005,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,135,000 after acquiring an additional 924,422 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1,341.3% during the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 783,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 728,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,181,000 after acquiring an additional 564,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 36.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 546,439 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

