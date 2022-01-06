AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 25,565.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000.

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $202.74 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $202.74 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.35 and a 200-day moving average of $242.74.

