Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 300,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,891,882 shares.The stock last traded at $5.21 and had previously closed at $5.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aegon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 91,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

