Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 300,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,891,882 shares.The stock last traded at $5.21 and had previously closed at $5.12.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.
Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)
Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.
