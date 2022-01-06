Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

Get Aemetis alerts:

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aemetis news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $29,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,811. 14.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.