Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

NYSE AEVA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,512. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.