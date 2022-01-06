Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Oracle by 129.6% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.18. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

