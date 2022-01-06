Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Keith Rabois Sells 18,704 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Rabois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $2,878,919.68.

Shares of AFRM opened at $79.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Affirm by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Affirm by 232.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $889,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Affirm by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $223,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.88.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

