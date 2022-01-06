African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the November 30th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:AGAC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. African Gold Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,434,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

