African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 20,133 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,753,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 51.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

