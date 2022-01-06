Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Insider Steven J. O’day Sells 38,679 Shares

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Agenus stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,852,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $788.47 million, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.15. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.