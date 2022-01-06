AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the November 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of AGM Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.87. AGM Group has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.