AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Down 40.1% in December

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the November 30th total of 386,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. AIkido Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $53.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIkido Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIKI. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

