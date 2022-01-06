Aion Hits One Day Volume of $9.06 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $67.67 million and $9.06 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,218.17 or 1.00006094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00091907 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00287569 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.94 or 0.00471907 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014233 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00147270 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009511 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001854 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 500,261,391 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

