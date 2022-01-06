Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Lifted to Buy at Vertical Research

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $335.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.06.

Shares of APD stock opened at $304.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

