Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on AKCCF. HSBC downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AKCCF stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.