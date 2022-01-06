Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on AKCCF. HSBC downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AKCCF stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

