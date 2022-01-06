Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) shares rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $37.17. Approximately 54,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.