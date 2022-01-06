Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Short Interest Update

Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the November 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Alcanna stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Alcanna has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Alcanna from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

